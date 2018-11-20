Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

PARENTS have been fined hundreds of pounds, with additional court costs, for allowing their children to truant from West Berkshire schools.

Among those whose cases were heard at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 2, was Rhys David Harding, of Westfield Crescent, Thatcham.

Thirty-two-year-old Mr Harding was accused of failing to ensure his child’s regular attendance at Francis Baily Primary School in Thatcham between June 4 and June 8.

He did not attend the hearing and Anne-Marie Baird, for West Berkshire Council, said a summons had been served at his address.

She added that the unauthorised absence was for a holiday for which permission was refused and added: “He was written to by the school and told that, if he did take [the child] out of school then a fixed penalty would be issued. It has not been paid.”

District judge Sophie Toms fined Mr Harding £220 with £150 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

A similar charge against Matthew Baker-Gabb, of The Crescent, Mortimer, involving a child’s absence from nearby St John’s School, was withdrawn.

Ms Baird said: “He has paid the fine, albeit late.”

Rebecca Smith, aged 36, who was living at Pinchcut, Burghfield Common, but who now lives at Whitedown Road, Tadley, attended the hearing, where she admitted failing to ensure her child’s attendance at Garland Junior School between April 16 and July 20.

Ms Baird said the child’s attendance had been “quite poor, about 60 per cent.”

Ms Smith told the court one child had refused to regularly attend The Willink School, Burghfield, and so her other child had followed suit.

She added: “I’ve been trying my hardest.”

District judge Toms told her: “The charge you’re facing now is the non-aggravated form; there can be further charges brought if attendance starts slipping again.

“The next charge the council can consider is an imprisonable one.

“You’ve got to get them to school by whatever means you can.”

She fined Ms Smith £120 with £150 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In 2015, West Berkshire Council announced a tough new stance on truancy following a sharp rise in parents taking their children out of school to take advantage of cheaper holidays.

Irene Neill (Con, Aldermaston), who was education portfolio holder for West Berkshire Council, said at the time: “The stance has been toughened and it will continue to be like that.”

Meanwhile, magistrates’ courts gained new powers to deal with parents of truanting children in 2000, when the maximum fine was more than doubled from £1,000 to £2,500.

In 2011, it emerged that the number of West Berkshire parents taking children on unauthorised holiday during term time had more than doubled over two years.

The council can issue a penalty notice to parents for unauthorised absence.

If paid within 21 days of receipt, the penalty is £60.

If not paid within 21 days, the penalty is automatically increased to £120. If still not paid within a specified period, court action can be taken.