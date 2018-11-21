Husband raising cash for son's school in memory of late wife

THE husband of a woman who died unexpectedly from a stroke is raising money for Silchester Primary School in her memory.

Augusta Nobra, 46, suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage – an uncommon type of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain – on October 31 and died instantly at her home.

Her husband, Paulo Custodio, 49, who owns the Silchester Garage, has now decided to honour her memory by raising £4,000 for the school, where their son Alex, eight, is a pupil.

Mr Custodio said: “She was a lovely person and she was a very caring person.

“She always worried about other people and had a very strong character and beliefs.

“She wouldn’t back off if she believed in something. My son is just like that too.

“We had a life like any other couple with ups and downs and always managed to get through it.”

Mr Custodio met Augusta when they were 12 or 13 years old at school in Portugal and started dating when they were 18.

They married in 1994 and their 25th wedding anniversary would have been in August next year.

“We got married in Portugal. It was a very simple marriage,” Mr Custodio said.

“Augusta didn’t really like big things and we married with our close family and a couple of friends.

“It was quiet and simple – that was what she was about.

“She wouldn’t be happy about all the things I am doing – she wouldn’t like the publicity.

“But as I am helping the school where our son goes she would be happy.”

He added: “All the money raised will go to Silchester school.

“We don't know yet what they’ll do or buy with money, but I’m working directly with [headteacher] Mrs Williams and other teachers to do or buy something that the school may need and will last a long time, so everyone will remember Augusta for it.”

Mr Custodio and Ms Nobra moved to Silchester in 2009 and have a wide circle of friends.

“The people here have been amazing,” said Mr Custodio.

“We didn’t realise how many friends we had.

“The school, the community, everyone has been amazing.

“There’s not a lot anyone can do, but they have offered any help.

“The mums from the school have even offered to bring me food.”

Ms Nobra was a regular attendee of the Silchester Striders walking group, which meets every Wednesday, and on the day she died she was looking forward to attending the walk.

Silchester Striders founder Clare Payne said: “Augusta was such a kind, beautiful and thoughtful lady.

“I think I speak for everyone who knew her that she touched our lives in so many ways.

“Augusta had a brilliant sense of humour and I know this special lady, with her sharp wit and kindness, will be greatly missed by so many.”

Ms Nobra was cremated at Thatcham crematorium yesterday (Wednesday) and her ashes will be scattered in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, on Sunday.

A tribute from their son Alex was read at the funeral.

It said: “I miss mum so much.

“She was a kind and generous person. I am really sad you died.

“I love you and I will never forget you.”

Mr Custodio said: “Me and Alex are going to carry on.

“Me and Alex have talked and all the plans that the three of us made, we are going to do together.

“We are going to work hard to do everything we wanted to do together.”

To donate to the fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paulo-custodio?utm_source=Facebook&fbclid= IwAR29QUx0FqiPXhMVStmlIIBh4WRyq0tZq77Zcqt3u6eA7Q9V9itsrdTcgT8