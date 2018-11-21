Next stage of Thatcham flood defence scheme to be displayed this week

THATCHAM residents can learn more about the next phase of flood defences at Dunston Park and South East Thatcham this week.

West Berkshire Council will be holding drop-in sessions at Thatcham Memorial Hall tomorrow (Thursday, November 22) and Friday, November 23, between 4pm and 8pm.

The schemes, which will start in the spring, are part of the rolling programme outlined in the council’s Surface Water Management Plan (SWMP) for Thatcham.

They are part of a flood defence strategy that follow on from the completed reservoirs at Cold Ash Hill and Tull Way.

West Berkshire Council executive member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft) said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect Thatcham from future floods.

“We have already achieved a great deal, but the Dunston Park and South East Thatcham schemes are still to come.

“Work will start next spring and take around eight months to complete.

“I would encourage people to come along to the drop-in sessions if they can to find out more.”

The plan was developed in partnership with the Environment Agency, Thatcham Town Council and Thames Water, in response to the severe flooding in July 2007.

Thatcham mayor and town councillor Jan Cover (Con, Thatcham Central) said: “Thatcham Town Council is pleased to have worked with West Berkshire Council and Thatcham Flood Forum to help deliver the next stage of the Surface Water Management Plan for Thatcham.

“The floods of July 2007 were devastating to so many and the creation of this series of flood alleviation schemes should help bring some peace of mind to those affected.

“I encourage as many residents as possible to attend the drop-in sessions to see for themselves the tremendous amount of work involved in creating these flood defences which will protect more houses in North and East Thatcham from major floods.

“On behalf of Thatcham Town Council, I thank West Berkshire Council and Thatcham Flood Forum for their hard work in continuing to deliver the management plan over the coming years.”

Find out more about the Dunston Park and South East Thatcham flood defence schemes at www.westberks.gov.uk/sethatchamfas