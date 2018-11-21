Welcome to Hungerford, Jade

THERE’S a new store on Hungerford High Street.

Town mayor Helen Simpson was a guest of honour at the opening of Jade Bailey Interiors.

The homewear retail outlet is run by 23-year-old businesswoman Jade Bailey, who started the business 18 months ago.

She already has a shop in Wash Common and is expanding into Hungerford.

Ms Bailey said her aim was to supply “good-quality, reasonable priced items for the home”, as well as providing her interior design business which includes the making of blinds, curtains, cushions and upholstering of furniture using local craftspeople.

