Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Welcome to Hungerford, Jade

New homewear retail outlet is run by 23-year-old businesswoman

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Welcome to Hungerford, Jade

THERE’S a new store on Hungerford High Street.

Town mayor Helen Simpson was a guest of honour at the opening of Jade Bailey Interiors.

The homewear retail outlet is run by 23-year-old businesswoman Jade Bailey, who started the business 18 months ago.

She already has a shop in Wash Common and is expanding into Hungerford.

Ms Bailey said her aim was to supply “good-quality, reasonable priced items for the home”, as well as providing her interior design business which includes the making of blinds, curtains, cushions and upholstering of furniture using local craftspeople.

For more information, visit www.jadebaileyinteriors.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Councillor threatens legal action over lorries

Councillor threatens legal action over lorries

Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

Man mown down by hit-and-run driver in Hallowe’en horror

Man mown down by hit-and-run driver in Hallowe’en horror

Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33