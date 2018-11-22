Newbury's Artisan Christmas Market this weekend

EIGHT of Newbury’s independent traders have joined together as the Artisan Christmas Market returns this weekend.

They will have stalls outside St Nicolas’ Church on Sunday, from 10am until 4pm, where they will be selling fresh, handmade and quality local produce.

Representatives from craft and pottery café The Ugly Duckling, BST Fitness gym, The Catherine Wheel pub, florist Willow & Blooms and costume store Pageant Party will all be attending.

They will be joined by independent clotheswear shop B The Lifestyle and Secrets Nail and Beauty Salon, along with Newbury Business Improvement District and Kennet Radio.

The Artisan Christmas Market will feature original art, designer crafts and sizzling street food, as well as a variety of family activities.

There will be a ‘feast street’ section which will get guests’ taste buds tingling with a mouth-watering selection of locally-produced dishes.

A ‘kid’s corner’ will provide activities and entertainment for little ones while adults can have a well-deserved coffee break.

There will be live performances from Colorado River, Joel Malone and Tom Allison.

Arts and crafts for children are being provided by The Ugly Duckling and Rainbow Crafts, along with some Visit Newbury giveaways.