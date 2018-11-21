Unlicenced cabbie caught doing local school run

AN unlicenced taxi driver has been caught ferrying children to and from Kennet School in Thatcham.

The driver had been employed by Broadway Cars, which had been given a ‘Home to School’ transport contract.

Reading magistrates heard on November 9 how an officer for the West Berkshire Public Protection Partnership (PPP) carried out a compliance check in January.

A blue Ford Transit was seen to pull up at the school from which three children emerged.

On completing audit checks into the vehicle and the driver it was confirmed the driver was not licensed by West Berkshire Council.

Broadway Cars (Newbury) Ltd admitted using Colin Head as a taxi driver under its Home to School contract.

The Home to School contract was terminated after the offence was committed.

Broadway Cars (Newbury) Ltd of Raceview Business Park, Hambridge Road, Newbury, admitted knowingly operating a vehicle using unlicensed taxi drivers contrary to section 46 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, during a contracted school run.

The company was fined £500 with £3,000 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50

PPP chairman Iain McCracken said afterwards: 'We believe this prosecution sends a clear message that maintaining the integrity of the licensing system is paramount to public confidence. The PPP will always investigate matters of this nature and where appropriate legal action will follow. Any West Berkshire resident that has concerns about activity of this nature, or any other licensing or public protection matter, should contact the service on 01635 519 184 or via email on licensing@westberks.gov.uk

The Public Protection Partnership is a shared service of Bracknell Forest Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council and delivers trading standards, environmental health and licensing functions.