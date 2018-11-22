Herring's despair at last-gasp goal

HUNGERFORD Town’s player/manager Ian Herring admitted that Saturday’s 2-2 draw with National League South title-chasers Billericay Town ‘felt like a defeat’.

The Crusaders went ahead in the 94th minute and looked to be heading for a precious win before conceding two minutes later and settling for a point.

And although picking up a positive result, Herring was left gutted with how the game was finished.

He said: “Before the game against the league leaders and after the run we have been on, then we would have bitten your hand off for a point.

“But how the game panned out, I am gutted because it felt like a defeat as we conceded so late.”

Hungerford were trailing by a single goal at half-time, but a spirited second-half performance convinced Herring that his side deserved the win.

He said: “I am really pleased with the performance and the attitude. I know I get on at them but they deserved a whole lot more today.

“We were lacking belief and urgency during the first half and I feel that if we did what we did in the second half all game then we could have a few goals.”

The Crusaders fell behind against the run of play after 17 minutes at Bulpit Lane.

Herring said: “I thought that in the first 15 minutes we were outstanding and we created some chances.

“Danilo [Orsi-Dadomo] had a half-chance, but I thought Ramone [Rose] should have scored with his header.

“I understand the players will be disappointed, but they should be proud with their performance.”

Thoughts turn to FA Trophy action

Hungerford turn their attentions to the FA Trophy this weekend as they travel to Dorchester Town in the third qualifying round.

A victory for the Crusaders would reward the club with £5,000 and that money would be crucial.

“The prize money is massive to a club like us,” said Herring.

“The fans have come together over the past few weeks to arrange a supporters’ fund.

“It’s little things like that which make me very proud to manage a football club like Hungerford.

“If we can replicate our second-half performance this weekend and get some prize money for the club, it’ll be nothing short of fantastic.”