Henderson targets Trophy triumph

NICKY Henderson will be determined to win the Ladbrokes Trophy on December 1 and seal more success at his home track.

The Lambourn trainer has entered three horses into the grade 3 handicap chase as Terrefort, Beware The Bear and Vyta Du Roc all aim to secure Henderson’s fourth winner in this race.

The 67-year-old won his first Ladbrokes Trophy back in 2005 – when it was known as the Hennessy Gold Cup – with Trabolgan and since then has had success with Bobs Worth and Triolo D’Alene in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

And Henderson is once again looking forward to the three mile and two furlongs race.

“We always get excited with it,” he said. “It’s our home track and it’s the gold cup of Berkshire so we want to win it.

“I’m biased because Newbury is my home track – I was born down the road and I just love the place.”

In 2017, Ladbrokes took over the sponsorship from Hennessy – a name which has been linked to the race since 1957.

With this being only the second time that Ladbrokes have sponsored the race, the Seven Barrows trainer believes the change has been a success.

“It’s a very big weekend,” admitted Henderson. “It always has been, but I think Ladbrokes have given it the sex appeal and it’s being built up to a terrific weekend and some world-class racing.”

Other contenders will be keen to win

Henderson was speaking at the Winter Carnival gallops morning which took place on Tuesday, and it was also attended by top trainers Paul Nicholls, Richard Hobson, Tom Lacey and Anthony Honeyball.

Honeyball, whose stables are in Beaminster, Dorset, had Regal Encore and Ms Parfois on show, with the latter priced at 14/1 to win on December 1.

“If it’s anywhere near soft ground, I think she must have a very good chance,” Honeyball said about Ms Parfois.

“She has won round here and the running style in the race will suit her perfectly.

“She is very laid back – she only does what you ask her and if she gets into a position, she’ll be filling her lungs up all the way.

“She might get a little stressed before the race, but not during it – she has a laid-back running style.”.

Meanwhile, Nicholls who will have two representing him in the big race, said: “It will be a competitive race, which is the sort of race that Black Corton loves.

“If Elegant Escape is favourite, then we have every chance because there was half-a-length between them last year and the weight is exactly the same.”

The prestigious race provides a total prize fund of £250,000 and takes place at 3pm on the second day of the Winter Carnival.

The action begins on Friday, November 30 at Newbury, with racing starting at 12.10pm on both days.