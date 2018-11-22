Robinson: We dug deep together

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has praised his side’s character after they recorded a 2-1 win away to Mangotsfield United on Saturday.

The victory for The Kingfishers was their first in four games, having not picked up three points since October 7.

Thatcham’s win has moved them up to 13th in the Southern League Division 1 South after 12 games this season.

“It was a good win,” Robinson said. “It always is in the Southern League when you play away from home and I think that our performances haven’t warranted our results.”

Ekow Elliott opened the scoring for Thatcham – giving them a 1-0 lead at the break, but the home side responded shortly after half-time.

However, midfielder Lewis Coyle converted a free-kick with 15 minutes remaining as Thatcham clinched the win.

“Maybe we had a little bit of a wobble after half-time,” Robinson said. “But I thought we controlled the game, created more chances and we were fully deserving of the three points.”

After Mangotsfield had equalised, Robinson knew his side had to stand firm on any pressure they faced.

He said: “I knew that if we created six or seven chances like we did in the first-half then we could convert one and after we conceded, we had to ride the storm a little bit.

“But we stood firm and in the final 20 minutes it looked like there would be only one winner.”

Robinson highlighted his side’s teamwork as the main reason for picking up their fifth victory of the season.

He said: “We have to be together, especially at this level of football because we play some very good sides and you have to be in it together.

“What I saw on Saturday was that the boys dug deep together because when Mangotsfield scored, we had the character to go on and win the game.”

The Kingfishers host Cinderford Town at Waterside Park on Saturday, a fixture Robinson knows will be extremely difficult.

“They’re a big and strong side, but it’s a challenge we will look forward to,” admitted Robinson.

“Confidence is such a big thing in football and after Saturday’s win, it’s back in the squad.

“Our squad already had confidence, but we needed that win to boost it further and now we’re ready for this game.”