Defence is praised once again as Blues march on

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer praised his defence once again as they recorded a 31-12 win away to Old Centralians on Saturday.

Blues’ 10th successive victory also brought a 10th try bonus point to leave them seven points clear at the top of the South West 1 East division.

But despite winning by a healthy margin, Blues were made to work hard for their victory.

“Because of the way the game panned out, we experienced new levels of physicality and intensity, which made it difficult,” admitted Archer.

“The challenge was to weather that and set ourselves a platform of how to play and once we did that, we were fine and I thought we defended excellently.”

Josh Winfield was sin-binned towards the end of the first half forcing Newbury to defend right up until the break.

Blues were 7-5 up at half-time and Archer wanted his side to continue the way they were performing.

He said: “We created opportunities and when we did, we were ruthless and what made me happy was that we got our bonus try from a pushover after the scrums had been even all game.”

Winfield was then shown a second yellow and Archer’s men had to play the final 20 minutes with 14 men.

Archer said: “We showed our resilience when we went down to 14 men and we didn’t panic. I thought we started to play our best stuff when the game opened out a little bit.”

Newbury welcome Oxford Harlequins to Monks Lane on Saturday (3pm).