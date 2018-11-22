Newbury put up good fight against Sonning

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies’ first-team captain Laura Wells has been pleased with her side’s start to life in the Premier Division 1, after securing promotion last year.

Newbury have earned 11 points this season, but suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Sonning 2nd on Saturday.

Wells said: “Despite our first loss of the season, we were proud with our team effort, as two goals is the least Sonning have scored this season in a match.

“Sonning scored their second goal late on in the second half and you could tell from their reaction they were relieved,” she said.

“We were pressing them hard and the more time went on the more it was looking like we could snatch an equaliser.”

Wells added: “We are very pleased with our start after being promoted last year.

“We knew we had a very tough match as we were playing top of the table, who have won all of their games so far this season, but we had a game plan and we stuck to it well.”

Next up for the first team is a trip to Oxford 2nd on Saturday.

Oxford Ladies 4th 2-1 Newbury & Thatcham 2nd

The second team suffered their first defeat since September as they were edged out by Oxford.

The home side opened the scoring, finding the back of the net at the second attempt after a fine save by keeper Astrid Davies.

Kate Parkin levelled the score, but Oxford sealed victory with a short corner.

Buckingham 3rd 1-0 Newbury & Thatcham 3rd

The 3rd XI suffered their second defeat of the Division 2 season away to Buckingham.

Facing strong, well-organised attacks, the Newbury defence did well to hold back the onslaught and went in at half-time level.

Midway through the second half, Bucks’ persistence paid off and they managed to slip a goal past a tiring defence.

Wallingford 4th 2-2 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

Newbury 4th XI secured their first draw of the season at Wallingford.

Lottie Cargen assisted Talia Allen to give Newbury the lead, but three minutes later, the home side levelled.

Wallingford took the lead for the first time after the break and looked to be heading for the win.

However, Newbury gained a short corner, which resulted in Ellie Hannam firing home the equaliser.

Oxford 7th 1-1 Newbury & Thatcham 5th

The 5th team picked up their third consecutive draw as they shared the points with Oxford.

The game was delayed by 45 minutes as an Oxford player dislocated her knee during the warm-up.

When the game got going, Oxford took the lead from a short corner, but Newbury equalised, again from a short corner, through Holly Harris’ strike just before the break.