Thatcham man on cocaine dealing charge

A THATCHAM man caught with cocaine is accused of dealing the drug to others.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 14, was 28-year-old Jonathan Frederick Pearson of Rosemary Gardens.

He is accused of possessing the Class A controlled drug with intent to supply it in Newbury on October 28 last year.

Mr Pearson, who was legally represented at the hearing, was told the matters were so serious they could only be dealt with by a judge sitting at a Crown court.

The case was therefore adjourned until a date can be fixed at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Pearson was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.