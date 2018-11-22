Kintbury aim to crank up pressure on leaders

KINTBURY Rangers manager Michael McNally believes his side can build momentum after recording their 10th victory of the season.

Rangers eased to a 5-1 victory against Purton on Saturday and, as a result, have moved up to second place in the Corsham Print Wiltshire League.

Kintbury now sit three points behind league leaders Wroughton and have two games in hand.

“We picked up from where we left off against Westbury,” said McNally.

“We pressed up the pitch and we controlled the game as we didn’t let them settle.

“We should have been further ahead than we were at half-time, but nevertheless it was a very good performance.”

Kintbury had a two-goal advantage at the break, but a little lapse in concentration saw them concede early in the second-half.

“In the first five minutes of the second half we were a little bit slow and we switched off as they scored their goal.

“We switched it on again, though, as we got back on the front foot and we put the game to bed,” added McNally.

Two goals from Shaun Thorp and one each from Harry Way, Fabio Pinto and George Smith helped Kintbury seal the win.

McNally said: “It wasn’t what they did, it was what we did and we controlled the game and should have really been out of sight at half-time.”

Kintbury travel to fifth-placed Cricklade Town on Saturday and McNally knows his side have the belief to get a result.

“Hopefully we can go into this weekend in another big game and get the win,” he said. “They were the bogey team last year, but now we’re going there with confidence so we need to build on it.”