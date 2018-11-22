Newbury concede late to drop points

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s first team conceded twice in the final five minutes as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Banbury 2nd on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Bairstow and Luke Barrington gave the home side a two-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

However, they didn’t capitalise on their chances and hit the post on a number of occasions.

And they were made to pay as Banbury scored two goals in as many minutes to salvage a point.

Sonning 2nd 1- 2 Newbury & Thatcham 2nd

Newbury 2nd moved towards the top half of the league with a well-earned victory over a stubborn Sonning side.

Sebastian Davies opened the scoring for the visitors as he beat a number of Sonning players and smashed the ball past the keeper.

Matt Burnett then doubled Newbury’s lead after he managed to find space to beat the keeper.

Sonning improved in the second period and found a way back into the game when an unmarked player scored at the back post.

Despite late pressure, Newbury held on for their third consecutive league win.

Newbury & Thatcham 3rd 2-1 West Hampstead 4th

The men’s 3rd team extended their unbeaten run to five games as they narrowly beat West Hampstead in the Mid, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Division 3.

However, it was the visitors who scored first as they took advantage of a lapse in concentration in the Newbury defence.

The home side levelled in the second half as Cameron Dunlop skipped through the opposition defence to beat the keeper.

Dunlop put his team in front for the first time after being able to find space behind the defence to score.

Craig Brookes was forced to sit out the final period due to being dismissed by the referee, but Newbury held on.

Wycombe 4th 3-1 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

It was a third consecutive defeat for the fourth team as they were beaten away to Wycombe in Division 6.

The home side had a number of youthful skilled players and they raced into a 3-0 lead.

And although Newbury pulled one back through Chris Obin, they had to settle for a defeat.

Newbury & Thatcham 5th 5-1 Oxford 7th

Newbury got back to winning ways as they recorded an emphatic victory against Oxford.

Paul Fowler scored a hat-trick for his side, while Tom Fowler and Micah Cooke also found the target.

Newbury dominated with a strong midfield performance in the second half and ended their four-game losing streak.

Henley 4th 5-1 Newbury & Thatcham 6th

The men’s sixth team are still without a win in Division 8 West as they suffered a heavy loss away to Henley.

The home side were 5-0 up before Newbury scored their goal through Ed Langdon.

Newbury improved inside the final 10 minutes, but their goal was just a consolation.

Newbury & Thatcham Vets 2-2 Chichester Friars

The veteran’s team scored in the final minutes to rescue a draw against Chichester Friars.

The visitors opened the scoring and held the lead at the break, but a goal from Stephen Davies had the game all square.

However, after a mix-up in the Newbury D, the visitors regained the lead and looked to be heading for victory.

But in the final moments, Neil Fassam excellently dinked his close-range shot over the keeper to level the game.