Town bids farewell to 'larger than life' ballooning pioneer

FORMER Hungerford mayor and hot air ballooning pioneer David Liddiard has died.

His family said he died peacefully at the Brendoncare nursing home, Froxfield, aged 89.

He had been battling Parkinson’s for a number of years.

His political career spanned four decades and three local authorities.

When he retired from civic life in December 2013, a party was held at The Three Swans in Hungerford High Street, where friends, council colleagues and past mayors gathered to honour him.

Mr Liddiard was a member of Newbury District Council from 1974 to 1989, a West Berkshire district councillor from 1990 to 1996 and Hungerford town councillor from 1997 until 2013.

He was town mayor in 2003 and met the Queen in 2012.

His other achievements include being a founder member of Great Shefford Young Farmers, chairman of the Royal County of Berkshire Show in 1963, a founder member and former president of Hungerford Rotary Club, patron of the Community of Hungerford Theatre Company and a founder member of Hungerford Probus.

He drove the Monte Carlo Rally in 1954 and, despite having a full-time career as a farmer, helped pioneer the sport of hot air ballooning after gaining his pilot’s licence in 1972.

Mr Liddiard became vice-president of the British Balloon and Airship Club in 1976, and his subsequent international airborne exploits included launching the first hang glider crossing of the English Channel from his balloon at 20,000 feet and piloting the Zanussi Airship.

In 1972, he started The Icicle Meet balloon festival, which is still held locally on the first weekend of January and attracts balloonists from around the globe.

The British Balloon Museum and Library, of which Mr Liddiard was vice president, posted: “An amazing man, who will be missed by an awful lot of people.”

His old school friend and fellow former mayor Jack Williams said: “David was such a likeable chap.

“He had a great sense of humour and people were drawn to him.

“He couldn’t play cricket to save his life, mind you.”

Another friend, Dr Hugh Pihlens, said: “As well as being a successful farmer, David helped to put hot air ballooning on the map as a popular sport thanks to his guidance and enthusiasm.

“He was also a very keen founder member of the Rotary Club and he served as president twice.

“Whatever he did, he did with great enthusiasm.”

Mr Liddiard’s daughter, Kate Robinson, said the family was still trying to come to terms with their loss and described her father as “larger than life”.

To give the last word to Mr Liddiard: upon his retirement from civic life, he told the Newbury Weekly News: “I’ve really thoroughly enjoyed my time.

“I don’t think many people, even if they lived twice as long, could have had so much fun as I have.”

As well as his wife Jo, daughter Kate and son Richard, Mr Liddiard is survived by his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at St Lawrence Church in Hungerford on Friday, November 23.

For a full obituary, see this week's Newbury Weekly News.