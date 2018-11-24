Youth club members visit Newbury Soup Kitchen

CHILDREN from Bridge Youth Club Newbury and Thatcham enjoyed a visit to Newbury Soup Kitchen last week, where they dropped off items for the charity’s ‘Christmas’ wishlist.

The youngsters dropped by the kitchen at Newbury’s Salvation Army hall on Thursday, November 8, accompanied by three of its youth workers.

Meryl Praill, who set up Newbury Soup Kitchen two years ago, talked to children about what happens when the kitchen opens its doors to the town’s homeless community and other disadvantaged people.

The children learnt the importance of having a dynamic group of volunteers who assist clients in obtaining GP appointments and identification cards in a non-judgemental environment, as well as the charity’s outreach work outside the kitchen’s opening hours.

Kitchen manager Jan Galland shared her knowledge on how to rustle up a nutritional meal and why community donations make the soup kitchen possible.

One of the kitchen’s peer-to-peer volunteers, Phil Tudor, also shared his personal insight on sleeping rough and his journey from being out on the streets to recovery.

Session manager Mai-Britt Gram Jensen explained why someone might become homeless and how the kitchen supports vulnerable people struggling with mental health, substance abuse or alcohol and drug use.

Mrs Praill said: “At the soup kitchen, we think that education is very important and welcome the interest from children.

“We had around 10 children coming in with three youth leaders and they had all donated an item from the Christmas wishlist.

“The children were very interested and had some good questions.

“We encouraged them to remember that every homeless or vulnerable person is someone’s father, mother, sister or brother and that we are all human who need to be heard, understood and loved.”

