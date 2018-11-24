Festive market in support of soup kitchen

SADDLEBACK Farm Shop will be holding a Christmas food and craft market in support of the Newbury Soup Kitchen this weekend.

On November 25, the shop will be donating profits and pitch feeds to the tireless efforts of the Newbury Soup Kitchen to allow them to purchase much needed clothing and food to support Newbury’s homeless over the coming winter months.

Meryl Praill, the founder of the charity, will joining the event to chat to customers about the kitchen’s work and the friendly drop-in centre it operates for vulnerable adults.

The free event is set to be a great opportunity for customers to browse local producers of food and crafts while enjoying delicious tasters and festivities.

Saddleback Farm Shop’s chefs will be serving warm mulled wine, homemade mince pies and hot local turkey rolls with stuffing and homemade Christmas chutney to those enjoying the day.

Those coming to the event will be able to enjoy some local festive music from the Barfield Handbell Ringers and also the Arcadian Choir from Oxford.

Children can join in with the festivities and make Christmas tree decorations to take home.