Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Festive market in support of soup kitchen

All profits from Sunday's event will be donated to homeless charity

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Festive market in support of soup kitchen

SADDLEBACK Farm Shop will be holding a Christmas food and craft market in support of the Newbury Soup Kitchen this weekend.

On November 25, the shop will be donating profits and pitch feeds to the tireless efforts of the Newbury Soup Kitchen to allow them to purchase much needed clothing and food to support Newbury’s homeless over the coming winter months.

Meryl Praill, the founder of the charity, will joining the event to chat to customers about the kitchen’s work and the friendly drop-in centre it operates for vulnerable adults.  

The free event is set to be a great opportunity for customers to browse local producers of food and crafts while enjoying delicious tasters and festivities.

Saddleback Farm Shop’s chefs will be serving warm mulled wine, homemade mince pies and hot local turkey rolls with stuffing and homemade Christmas chutney to those enjoying the day.

Those coming to the event will be able to enjoy some local festive music from the Barfield Handbell Ringers and also the Arcadian Choir from Oxford.

Children can join in with the festivities and make Christmas tree decorations to take home.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Council's deal with multi-billion pound developer was unlawful

Council's deal with multi-billion pound developer was unlawful

Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33