Silchester topping out ceremony

SILCHESTER Village Hall hosted a tea and cake reception to celebrate the completion of the roof refurbishment and tile replacement project.

Chairman of the managing trustees Steve Spillane said a few words followed by thanksgiving and a blessing from the Rev Rob Young, Silchester’s resident vicar.

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire Hugo Cubitt gave short speeches and cut the cake.

The project has taken three years to complete and cost in the region of £70,000.

The work on the roof was funded by Hampshire County Council, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and The Veolia Environmental Trust – The Landfill Communities Fund.

Mr Spillane said: “Around 49 folk and a guide dog puppy in training attended the very successful event.

“The recently-decorated hall looked very smart for the occasion thanks to the interior design skills of managing trustee Sarah Bradshaw and her team of volunteers.”