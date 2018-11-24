Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

THREE people were taken to hospital following a collision on the M4 last night (Fri).

All three were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.

Crews from Newbury were called to the crash, between Junction 13 for Chieveley and 14 for Hungerford, shortly after 11pm last night.

They left the scene around 1.30am this morning (Sat).

Two people were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but fire crews were unable to provide details of which hospital the third casualty was taken to.

The severity of the injuries is not yet clear, but this story will be updated in due course as soon as more information is available.