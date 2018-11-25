Police appeal after two left seriously injured in M4 crash

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a three vehicle collision on the M4.

The crash happened at around 11.05pm on Friday on the M4 westbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 14.

The vehicles involved were a silver Mitsubishi, a yellow Fiat Panda and a blue Vauxhall Astra van.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious multiple injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

A 53-year-old man, who was driving the Fiat, was taken the Great Western Hospital in Swindon with chest injuries. He also remains in hospital.

A passenger in the Fiat was treated for less serious injuries at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and has since been discharged, while the driver of the Vauxhall was unhurt.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Webb of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a very serious collision which has unfortunately resulted in serious injuries to a 35-year-old man and a 53-year-old man.

“I am appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision.”

Anyone with any information are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43180359527.

Alternatively, you can report online via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/