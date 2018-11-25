Another London dealer jailed for selling drugs in Newbury

ANOTHER 'county lines' dealer has been jailed for travelling from London to supply Class A drugs in Newbury.

Michael Dollo, aged 24 of Coleridge Road in Islington, London, was found guilty by unanimous verdict following a five day trial at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (20/11).

He was convicted of one count of offering to supply heroin and one count of offering to supply crack cocaine.

He was sentenced at the same hearing to six years’ imprisonment.

On 21 September, Dollo was found to be using a property in Newbury to supply drugs and was charged on 18 May this year.

Investigating officer PC Chris Eaton, based at Newbury police station, said: “We pursue those who deal drugs in the Thames Valley as they can cause substantial harm to our communities.

“Targeting those who deal drugs is a top priority for Thames Valley Police, particularly those who seek to deal drugs across county lines.

“We also aim to protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities.”