Vandalism in Victoria Park

More than £2k worth of damage

MORE than £2,000 worth of damage was caused by vandals in Victoria Park on Friday. 

Damage was done to the roof of a storage building in the park, dislodging a number of roof tiles.  

Also on Friday damage was caused to Santa's Grotto in Parkway as well as plants along the walkways. 

Councillor Miles Evans of Newbury Town Council said:"Our community will simply not stand for vandalism.

"Victoria Park is one of the finest public spaces in the south of England, and for many local people serves as their garden. Newbury Town Council has sent CCTV footage to the police to help identify those responsible.

“I’d urge anyone with information to report it to Thames Valley Police by calling 101.”

The Mayor, Councillor Margo Payne added on Twitter: "Mindless vandalism in our town both Parkway and Victoria Park. Shameful behaviour hope they are caught."  

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101.

  • Owen1

    26/11/2018 - 11:11

    Most likely youths thinking they are 'hard' and 'showing off' by doing their work well in fact, they are just simple morons who don't deserve to be in 2018 society

