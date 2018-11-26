Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Driver dies following suspected medical episode in Thatcham

Car left the road in the Broadway this morning

John Herring

John Herring

A MAN has died after having a suspected medical episode behind the wheel in Thatcham Broadway this morning.

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called at 10.33am following reports of a driver having a suspected medical emergency behind the wheel; causing the car to swerve off the road.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance was sent to the scene but was not required,

SCAS spokesman David Gallagher said that the male driver was taken in a life-threatening condition to the Royal Berkshire Hospital by ambulance.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man has since died. His next of kin has been informed. 

"We’d like to thank the members of the public at the scene who commenced emergency first aid whilst we were on the way. They gave the patient the best chance of survival," Mr Gallagher said.

