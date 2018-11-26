Newbury man jailed for drugs offences

A NEWBURY man who was found in possession of £2,900 worth of drugs has been jailed.

Dalton Velvick, 24, Gaskell Mews, was sentenced to a total of three years and nine months in prison when he appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Mon).

Velvick had pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession of cannabis.

After reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the area, police officers attended a flat in Howarth Court, Newbury, at about 4pm on October 15 last year.

During enquiries at the scene, Velvick handed over a blue plastic tab containing cannabis.

A further search of Velvick led to the seizure of mobile phones.

Velvick was then arrested and further searched at Newbury Police Station. During this search a plastic bag containing white and brown powder was found in Velvick’s underwear. This powder was subsequently confirmed as heroin and cocaine.

Velvick gave a no comment interview and was charged with the offences on October 27 this year.

Arresting officer and initial officer in the case, Sergeant Damien Isherwood said: “Dalton Velvick was found in possession of £2,900 worth of drugs as well as mobile phones that contained evidence of drug dealing.

“I hope Velvick uses his time in jail to reflect on his illegal activities and the misery he spread on our communities.

“Drug dealers take advantage of weak and vulnerable individuals, while making huge financial profits. Such behaviour will not be tolerated in West Berkshire and Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service works closely to prosecute drug dealers.“

Investigating officer, Detective Martin Turner added: “This was a great example of proactive policing due to information provided from the local community. Police have acted on concerns from the public and have removed a street significant drug dealer from the streets of Newbury.

“If you have information about drug dealing or anti-social behaviour please report it to police.”