Car ends up on roof after two vehicle collision in Hermitage

A CAR ended up on its roof after a two vehicle collision in Hermitage yesterday evening (Mon).

On person had to be cut free and was taken to hospital following the crash on the High Street.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, David Gallagher, said: "We received multiple 999 calls from members of the public around 17:10 yesterday evening reporting a collision between two cars outside the Post Office on the High Street at Hermitage resulting in one of the vehicles ending up on its roof.

"We sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene. Other resources en route were stood down as the team at the scene confirmed that the driver of the overturned car was not seriously injured and after initial treatment they were than taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital."

He added: "There isn’t any information on the incident notes about the patient’s age or gender."

A spokeswoman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Lottie Walker, said: "At 5.13pm on Monday, 26 November, we received a call from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) regarding a road traffic collision (RTC) involving two cars on High Street in Hermitage.

"Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newbury Fire Station and one Officer were sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival, crews found one man trapped, so crews removed him from the car, and placed them in the care of SCAS. Crews were on the scene for approximately one hour."