Jail for man who defied restraining order

Court injunction failed to stop him repeatedly harassing and beating former partner

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886628

A MAN who repeatedly defied a restraining order designed to stop him beating and harassing his former partner has been jailed.

It is the second time in three years that Dominic Bullock has been locked up for attacking or tormenting his victim, Chloe Dunn.

The 23-year-old, formerly of Thatcham, but who now lives in Martingale Chase, Newbury, initially denied four charges of harassing Ms Dunn in Newbury, on dates between July 13 and August 6.

However, he subsequently changed his mind and admitted all the above offences.

Reading magistrates heard he would break the order by sitting outside her home and beeping his car horn, sending unwanted messages, throwing stones at her window, banging on her door and turning up at her home.

He denied two more charges of harassment and these were withdrawn after the prosecution offered no evidence.

The court heard the restraining order was imposed in February after Mr Bullock was convicted of assaulting Ms Dunn again.

The latest convictions also placed him in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

On Tuesday, November 6, the court jailed Mr Bullock for 42 weeks.

In addition, he was required to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

  • Owen1

    28/11/2018 - 08:08

    No offence, but what is a restraining order meant to do to prevent him from doing such actions like this? The answer is........ NOTHING! Not even 42 weeks in jail! Come on British Justice System, wake up and realize you need to start being more harsh on people

