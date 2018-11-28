Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tadley crash out of North Hants Cup

Danny Dolan's side were well beaten by Alton on Tuesday night

TADLEY Calleva suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Alton on Tuesday night as they were knocked out of the North Hants Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Danny Dolan's side were looking to go one better from last year, when they were beaten on penalties in the final of the competition by fellow Wessex Premier side, Andover New Street.

The home side conceded twice in the first-half with Matt Bunyan and Scott Sanderson scoring.

Alton found a third when Bunyan added his second, but Tadley captain Shaun Dallimore reduced the deficit to two when he scored with 15 minutes remaining.

With the home side pressing, Alton made sure of the win as they scored from a corner deep into stoppage time.

Dolan's side now turn their attentions to Saturday, when they host Lymington Town in the Wessex Premier Division.

