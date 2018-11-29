IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, questions over council spending on regenerating the LRIE remain unanswered.

In other news, Newbury MP Richard Benyon has responded to reports that Universal Credit has led to a surge in foodbank use.

Also this week, a debt centre could open in Newbury to meet demands for help.

Meanwhile, a programmer suspected of having child porn on his computer evaded police for years.

In the Hungerford edition, the Hungerford Surgery has been ordered to improve.

In Thatcham, tributes have been paid to a people-loving professor.

And in Hampshire, a petition has been launched against plans for a convenience store on the site of Reading Warehouses.

