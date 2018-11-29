Archer calls for Blues to tighten up

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer has challenged his side to become more accurate as they head towards the half-way stage in the season.

The Monks Lane club maintained their 100 per cent record in the South West 1 East division with a 30-10 win against Oxford Harlequins on Saturday.

As well as keeping their impressive record intact, Blues have also collected 11 try bonus points from 11 games.

“We were loose, which is strange to say after what looks like a great win,” said Archer. “But it was a great result because it keeps us going in terms of the number of try bonus points we have scored.

“We set a big stall out for that at the start of the season because we wanted to be better in attack and make sure we were getting those points.”

Accuracy needs to improve

Despite picking up another win, Archer said: “It was a little bit disappointing, but the good thing is that we have the adventure and the willingness to press forward to play in the right way.

“We created the opportunities to score more tries and, for one reason or another, we didn’t take them.

We should applaud ourselves that we have the ambition to go forward and it gives us something to work on this week.

“It’s just a case of being a little bit more accurate and possibly tighter in defence.”

Blues still boast a seven-point lead over Royal Wootton Bassett, a side they face away from home on Saturday.

Archer said: “Going to Bassett this week is going to be a challenge because we know they have been on a decent streak.

“It’ll be a tough place to go because they’ll have a big home crowd, but we have had big games this season already.

“I don’t think we’ll change the way we play – we’ll just need to show a strong level of resilience and adaptability.”