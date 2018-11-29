Newbury continue impressive form with cup win

NEWBURY player/manager Danny Langford believes his side will continue to win games if they create chances.

After having two weeks off, Newbury eased into the quarter-final of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup after a 5-1 victory against Thames Valley Premier side Woodley United Royals.

Two goals from Carl Self and one each from Langford, Carl Jenner and Russell Benham steered Newbury through.

And Langford was delighted with his side’s response after not playing since November 3.

“It’s always tough after two weeks off and we were rusty,” he said. “But winning football games is the most important thing and we will continue to do so if we create the chances we did.

“We have now a run of four league games and if we win all of these it will set us up to be in a great position to be in control of this league in the New Year.”

The player/manager also revealed that Dan Donegan has joined the squad having left Reading YMCA earlier this week.

Langford also praised the support his side are getting as they get set to enter a busy festive period.

“It great to see a few old faces up at Brimpton supporting us this weekend and long may it continue,” he concluded.