Consistency is required for Hungerford

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring believes they need to find ‘some level of consistency’ if his side are to move forward this season.

The Crusaders were knocked out of the FA Trophy on Saturday after losing 1-0 away to Southern League Premier side Dorchester Town.

The result comes just a week after a strong performance against National League South promotion hopefuls Billericay Town.

He said: “I was very disappointed with not only the result, but with the general performance really.”

Hungerford produced a battling and hard-working display to earn a point against Billericay, but Herring doesn’t feel that affected his players against Dorchester.

“The lads had seven days to recover and we had seven days to prepare,” he said. “Yes we have a small squad, yes we have a busy period coming up, but we approached the game like any other.”

Herring did warn against complacency, though, and he said: “The players were warned all week that it would be harder than against Billericay; it’s human nature even though they’re in the bottom three in the division below.

“It was the same as Wantage [in the FA Cup]. We knew they would raise their game so I had to prepare the players for that and unfortunately we didn’t heed the warning.”

Hungerford return to league action this weekend as they travel to third-placed Welling United and, with a busy period approaching, the player/manager wants to see a number of solid performances.

“Every game in this league is tough,” admitted Herring. “We have to try and find some level of consistency, individually and as a group.

“At this moment, I don’t know what sort of performance we’re going to get and at this level of football, you can’t turn it on and off like a tap.

“We need to roll our sleeves up because we’re going to have to work hard every week and in every training session, because that’s what I always expect,” Herring added.