Ladies close in on leaders after emphatic win

NEWBURY have moved to within a point of Championship 2 South West leaders Cullompton following their fourth successive win.

The Ladies ran in a total of 10 tries, extending their winning run to four games with the Christmas break soon approaching.

“It was a fantastic display of fast and intense attacking rugby, which resulted in the team scoring 60 points away from home,” said coach Joe Harwood.

“It’s something that should be celebrated because the team worked incredibly hard in defence to get the ball back.”

However, despite their fourth consecutive win, Harwood admitted that there’s still work to be done.

He said: “We were fortunate at times that the two yellow cards and our ill-discipline did not cost us – something that we will have to improve on.

“Also defensively at times, we were poor and guilty of tackling the physically bigger Wimbledon players too high, which again we’ll work on.”

Newbury’s win closed the gap on league leaders Cullompton and Harwood said: “We showed great spirit, character, togetherness and no shortage of ability to score 60 points and to win the game and that bonus point win sees us go to within one point of the top of the table.

“I’m hugely excited to see how we can perform in our last league and cup matches before Christmas against Drybrook and Buckingham respectively.

“Credit to the team, but hard work is still needed for us to finish this half of the season well.”

The visitors ran in two early tries with Emma Robinson and Devon Holt both going over the line to give Newbury a 12-0 lead.

But, despite scoring a further try through Hannah Ward, Wimbledon went over three times to lead 19-17 at half-time.Newbury came out fighting in the second-half as Robinson, Emma Swinton and Lizzie Harris scored to put the visitors ahead.

Further tries from Sophie Dowson and Lozzie Price-Richards helped Harwood’s side moved closer to victory.

And although Wimbledon added two more scores, Holt completed her hat-trick as Newbury ran in their 10th try of the afternoon to make sure of the points.