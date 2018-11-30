Maximum effort reaps rewards

NEWBURY & Thatcham ladies’ 3rd XI captain Katy Hall praised her side after they beat Wycombe 3-0 at home.

The win leaves them in seventh place of Division 2 in the Trysports Counties League, just four points off second-placed Marlow.

Hall said: “I thought the whole team put in maximum effort which earned us a well-deserved victory.”

Mireille Cook scored Newbury’s first goal when she received a pass from Kerry Wilson before beating the keeper.

Wilson then scored from a penalty corner, her effort just eluding the Wycombe keeper.

And Hall added the third with a deflected effort after a pass from Wilson.

Oxford 2nd 5-2 Newbury & Thatcham 1st

Newbury 1st XI team suffered their second successive defeat in the Premier 1 Division as they lost against Oxford.

Annalie Thomasson and Hannah Ellis scored for Newbury, who sit in sixth place.

Newbury & Thatcham 2nd 3-3 Bicester 1st

The ladies second team are without a win in four games after they could only draw with Bicester in Division 1.

Newbury took an early lead as Emily Bettles received a pass from Claire Hands before slipping the ball past the keeper.

Bicester took the lead with two quickfire goals before the break, but Newbury hit back to go 3-2 up with goals from Eleanor Gilbert and Kate Parkin.

Bicester, though, added a third to rescue a point in a thrilling encounter.

Newbury & Thatcham 4th 0-0 Maidenhead 5th

An injury to Newbury forward Freya Carter meant that both sides agreed to settle for a goalless draw.

Carter was hit on the head from a Maidenhead free-kick just before the break.

Both sides were distressed by the incident and agreed to take a point each and play the second half as a friendly

Amersham & Chalfont 6th 0-1 Newbury & Thatcham 5th

Newbury are celebrating after picking up their second win of the season.

The only goal came early on when Holly Harris forced her way through to score and give the visitors a lead at the break.

The second period was a fair game and after some all-round excellence from Newbury, they held on for maximum points.