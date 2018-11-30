Ladbrokes Winter Carnival: Follow LIVE

Spiritofthegames, Lostintranslation, Talkischeap and La Bague Au Roi will all be bidding to win the Steeple Chase, which starts in around five minutes.

It's a big one next! The Ladbrokes Novices' Chase (G2) with just four entries for this one.

FAST RESULT (1.20)

1) KATESON (5/4)

2) MR PUMBLECHOOK (11/1)

3) MORNING VICAR (3/1)

It’s THIRD for @sevenbarrows and Nico de Boinville in the Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury #Newbury #LWC18 https://t.co/3H3lBTMn8G — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) November 30, 2018

Scudamore held off a late challenge from MR PUMBLECHOOK (11/1) in second, while MORNING VICAR finishes in third place.

KATESON! It's the 5/4 favourite who wins the Novices' Hurdle for Tom Lacey and jockey Tom Scudamore.

Thankfully, Brennan is back on the saddle and ready to begin the Novices' Hurdle along with the other entries. The race is moments away.

The horses are heading towards the start of the race, but there's a little scare as Paddy Brennan has come off Duarigle (100/1).

It was the pair of Henderson and De Boinville who won this race last year with Santini - so the Seven Barrows trainer will be targeting more of the same.

Nico de Boinville and Henderson will be hoping MORNING VICAR (5/2) can cross the line first. But it's KATESON - a Tom Lacey trained horse - who is favourite.

Next up, in 20 minutes is the Ladbrokes Novices' Hurdle, with both Nicky Henderson and Warren Greatrex of Lambourn aiming for glory

What a race! But Nicky Henderson’s horse can’t quite get victory.



Follow our live blog - https://t.co/3H3lBTuLK6



Picture: @philc_nwn pic.twitter.com/bBFSlzXzwb — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) November 30, 2018

FAST RESULT (12.45)

1) Knocknanuss (11/2)

2) Kupatana (9/4F)

It's second place for Nicky Henderson and Kupatana who was favourite heading into this one. The Last Day was chasing in second but fell at the final fence.

KNOCKNANUSS at 11/2 cruises to victory, what an unbelievable run from Jamie Moore who took control right at the start of the race and never looked back

We're almost set for the second race of the afternoon. Kupatana is down to 5/2 now - must be heavily backed by the crowd here.

Just the seven horses running in the Steeple Chase with Nicky Henderson's KUPATANA (11/4) favourite to land this one.

12.30 - The racing comes thick and fast this afternoon with the Ladbrokes Steeple Chase taking place in just under 15 minutes.

BRIGHT FORECAST crosses the line in first place during the opening race at Newbury.

Strong Glance, favourite before the race, finished in 11th while Bang On Frankie came across in 5th.

FAST RESULT (12.10)

1) Bright Forecast (20/1)

2) Sevarano (7/2)

3) Dashel Drasher

Nico de Boinville came out of nowhere to beat Sevarano - trained by Oliver Sherwood of Upper Lambourn - to take the victory.

What a race! It's BRIGHT FORECAST who wins the opening race at Newbury, priced at 20/1 ahead of Sevarano and Dashel Drasher.

And we're underway! We'll have the race results once the opening race has ended.

It's Fergal O'Brien's STRONG GLANCE who currently heads the betting at 3/1 in this one, ahead of BANG ON FRANKIE at 4/1.

The horses are heading towards the start as the crowds emerge to place their final bets ahead of this opening race.

We're just moments away from the first race of the Winter Carnival as the Ladbrokes National Hunt Maiden Hurdle Race is first today.

We'll have all the live action from the seven races taking place today, so be sure to stay with us as it all begins in just under 20 minutes.

11.30am - Hello, and welcome to our LIVE BLOG from Newbury Racecourse as the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival takes centre stage over the next two days.