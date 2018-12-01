Walkabout withdraws late licensing bid

WALKABOUT has withdrawn an application to extend its opening hours this weekend.

The Australian-themed bar, located on Cheap Street, had applied to West Berkshire Council to open until 6.30am tomorrow in order to screen a boxing showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Members of the district council’s licensing committee were due to determine the application for the Temporary Events Notice – commonly referred to as a TEN – on Tuesday.

But following discussions with Thames Valley Police – which had raised strong objections to the proposal amid a spate of drunk and disorderly incidents at the venue in recent months – Walkabout withdrew the application.

The reason for objecting to the TEN application was preventative.

This is because the boxing match is due to take place after Ladbrokes Trophy Day at Newbury Racecourse.

As a result, the town is expected to be much busier than normal, raising fears there could be an increase in crime.

Police sergeant Simon White, from Newbury Police Station, confirmed that he had no concerns with the way the venue is run.

Mr White said: “Since opening in Newbury in March this year, Walkabout has been extremely proactive in working with the police and local authorities to manage any incidents that occur.

“Despite being one of the busiest venues in Newbury, the team adheres to licensing conditions and is open to advice and suggestions from the police.

“The manager is also chair of Pubwatch, a voluntary organisation set up to promote best practice and ensure a safe drinking environment in licensed premises throughout the UK.”

A Walkabout statement added: “Many of the incidents described took place before the site became a Walkabout.

“We do not condone behaviour of this kind in our pubs and we work closely with the police to ensure measures are put in place to provide a safe and fun environment for people to enjoy.”