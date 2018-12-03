Russian journalist seen filming outside military base in Hermitage

A RUSSIAN journalist was seen filming outside the 77th Brigade’s barracks in Hermitage.

Timur Siraziev, a journalist for Russia’s Channel One, was seen filming from a vehicle as it passed the barracks on November 21.

It is also reported that he was seen walking towards one of the entrances while speaking to the camera.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We take the security of our bases and personnel incredibly seriously.

"If a member of the public sees anyone acting suspiciously in or around a military base it should be reported to the police as a matter of urgency."

The 77th Brigade has been located at the Denison Barracks in Hermitage since 2015.

It is a combined Regular and Army Reserve unit that deals with modern warfare using non-lethal engagement. It specialises in using social media and other unconventional forms of warfare.