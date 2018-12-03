Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Russian journalist seen filming outside military base in Hermitage

"We take the security of our bases and personnel incredibly seriously"

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

18-5209d Denison Barracks

A RUSSIAN journalist was seen filming outside the 77th Brigade’s barracks in Hermitage. 

Timur Siraziev, a journalist for Russia’s Channel One, was seen filming from a vehicle as it passed the barracks on November 21. 

It is also reported that he was seen walking towards one of the entrances while speaking to the camera. 

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We take the security of our bases and personnel incredibly seriously.

"If a member of the public sees anyone acting suspiciously in or around a military base it should be reported to the police as a matter of urgency."

The 77th Brigade has been located at the Denison Barracks in Hermitage since 2015.

It is a combined Regular and Army Reserve unit that deals with modern warfare using non-lethal engagement. It specialises in using social media and other unconventional forms of warfare.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pubwatch scheme revamped in Newbury

'Pubwatch' scheme launched in Newbury

Community rallies round for Lexie

Community rallies round for Lexie

Huge crowds and celebrities expected at Newbury Racecourse this weekend

Huge crowds and celebrities expected at Newbury Racecourse this weekend

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33