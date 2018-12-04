Man sustains significant injuries following attack in Calcot

A man sustained significant injuries after being assaulted by a group in Calcot.

The 39-year-old victim had his shoulder fractured and sustained lacerations, which police believe were caused by a weapon.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The man was assaulted in Burbridge Close between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 28.

One of the attackers is described as around 6ft 3ins tall, of stocky build, and dressed in a dark coloured baseball cap, and blue t-shirt.

There is currently no description available of the other offenders.

A 31-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Pamela Finch, of Force CID based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with injuries which required him to be taken to hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in or around the area at the time of the offence and may have seen or heard something.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43180364665.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.