Extra cash for advice over Universal Credit

CITIZEN’S Advice Tadley has just announced the start of a new Universal Credit support project funded by Franklin Avenue charity shop Helping Hands.

Representatives of Helping Hands presented a cheque for £5,980, which will allow Citizens Advice Tadley to give extra support to people who need help in claiming Universal Credit.

Citizens Advice Tadley chairwoman Jo Slimin said: “Many will have heard in the media about the issues that some people are facing when they have to claim Universal Credit.

“We are already seeing local people who need our help in making their claims after it got rolled out in Basingstoke and Deane in May this year.

“So we are very grateful to Helping Hands for this funding, which will help deliver the trained support required for the next year.

“Helping Hands wanted to support a project that helped local people and this will certainly do that.”

Citizens Advice Tadley now needs to recruit more volunteer advisors as well as a new treasurer to join its trustees board.

To find out more about either role, call (0118) 981 7567 or email admin@tadleycab.cabnet.org.uk