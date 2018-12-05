Man threatened to attack police outside town centre bar

POLICE had to deploy the incapacitant spray Captor on a raging man outside a Newbury town centre bar.

Earlier, James William Layley had been goading them, telling one officer, “Come on then, Mr Big B******s,” Reading magistrates heard.

Andy Callender, prosecuting on Thursday, November 15, said police were called to the Walkabout bar in Cheap Street at 3.15am, where the 33-year-old was abusing door staff.

He added: “The defendant, who was clearly drunk, was asked to refrain, but he began goading the officers and threatening to assault them.

“He threatened to ‘drop’ one officer and it got to the point where the officer deployed his Captor spray to gain the defendant’s compliance.”

Mr Layley, who lives at Loundyes Close, Thatcham, admitted being drunk and disorderly in public in the early hours of Sunday, October 28.

He has also been imprisoned for previous offences of violence and in July he admitted assaulting licensee Neal Anderson and his son Ben at The Monument pub in Northbrook Street, Newbury, on Christmas Eve last year.

On that occasion he had been asked to calm down after becoming aggressive to another customer.

That angered him, the court heard, and he pushed Mr Anderson senior in the chest before swinging a punch at him.

Mr Layley then punched Ben Anderson in the face, chipping his front tooth and giving him a bloodied nose.

His solicitor told the court on that occasion his client believed his drinks had been spiked.

During the current hearing Mr Layley, who was not legally represented this time, declined to tell the court about his finances or personal circumstances.

And, despite having pleaded guilty, he told magistrates: “I didn’t do anything wrong.

“I’m always going to be guilty in the eyes of the law.

“I didn’t resist the police; I had my hands behind my back when they sprayed me in the face.

“I wasn’t given my diabetes medication in the police station.”

Presiding magistrate Donald Skelton reminded Mr Layley that he had admitted the offence.

Mr Layley was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

As he left the dock, Mr Layley told magistrates: “This is a joke.”