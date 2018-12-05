Former Theale Green pupil wows judges on Masterchef

A FORMER Theale Green pupil has reached the final 10 in MasterChef: The Professionals.

Matthew Ryle eased through to the competition’s latest knockout stage on Tuesday, December 4 after earning plenty of plaudits from Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing and renowned chefs Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace.

Contestants had two hours and 15 minutes to produce a spectacular plate of food created from a table of fresh sweet and savoury ingredients.

Mr Ryle wowed the judges with his braised ox cheek, served with stilton pommes dauphine, broccoli puree, roasted broccoli with a Caesar dressing, fresh Parmesan and hazelnuts, Parmesan crisps and an ox cheek sauce.

The 24-year-old even kept his cool with five minutes to spare, when his braising liquid over reduced to nearly burn his ox cheek – which was hugely commended by Mr Wareing.

“How you stopped that ox cheek from tasting burnt is pretty much a miracle,” said the celebrity chef, who also singled out Mr Ryle as ‘the chef of the day.’

Mr Wallace added: “That may be one of the nicest broccoli florets I’ve ever tasted.

“I’m just amazed by, not just the quality, but the strength of that puree.

“Even eating a head of broccoli doesn’t taste as much of broccoli as that does.”

And Mrs Galetti hailed Mr Ryle’s pommes dauphine as a “fantastic addition” to the plate and praised the talented youngster's impressive skill set to produce such a refined dish.

Mr Ryle trained at L'Ortolan in Shinfield, which is the only Michelin-starred restaurant around the area of Reading and was until recently head chef at the Isabel Mayfair restaurant in London.

Tonight, the former West Berkshire pupil will bid for a place in the semi-finals, when two more chefs will be eliminated.

The show will air on BBC 2 at 8pm.