Thatcham motorist was more than three times drink-drive limit

A THATCHAM motorist was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than three times the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 21, was 24-year-old James Knight of Chapel Street.

He admitted driving a Porsche Boxter on the A339 in Newbury on November 3 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 107mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Knight was made subject to a 12-month community order during which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid community work.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Mr Knight was banned from driving for 26 months.