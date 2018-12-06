Thatcham motorist was more than three times drink-drive limit
Thu, 06 Dec 2018
A THATCHAM motorist was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than three times the legal limit.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 21, was 24-year-old James Knight of Chapel Street.
He admitted driving a Porsche Boxter on the A339 in Newbury on November 3 after drinking more than the legal limit.
Tests showed 107mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.
The legal limit is 35mcg.
Mr Knight was made subject to a 12-month community order during which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid community work.
In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.
Finally, Mr Knight was banned from driving for 26 months.
