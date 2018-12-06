Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading sack Paul Clement

His time at the Madejski Stadium ends after just eight months

READING Football Club have today announced the sacking of manager Paul Clement, after just eight months win the club.

Clement was appointed in charge of the club back in March and managed to guide the Royals to Championship safety on the final day of the 2017/18 season.

However, since the start of the season Reading have won just five games in all competitions and currently sit 21st in the Championship.

A statement on the club website said: "CEO Nigel Howe will now seek to swiftly identify and appoint a new manager who will fit the Reading mould, build a team which can deliver performances and results that will help us climb the Championship table and lead the club towards promotion in the future."

