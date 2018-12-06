£100k available from the Police Property Act Fund

THE Thames Valley police and crime commissioner (PCC) and the chief constable have launched a new round of the Police Property Act Fund.

The fund contains money recovered by the police and proceeds from the sale of stolen items that cannot be returned to their owners.

PCC Anthony Stansfeld said: “I am pleased to be launching another round of the Police Property Act Fund.

“Every year, I am delighted to see the good work that is being carried out by the voluntary and community sector and the difference they make.”

Earlier this year, £97,950 was distributed to 20 different organisations and the PCC and chief constable expect to allocate around £100,000 in this grant round.

Applications are invited from local voluntary and community groups.

Some examples of projects that may be considered include those that aim to tackle elder abuse, hidden harm such as stalking, honour-based abuse and forced marriage, peer-on-peer abuse and road safety.

All applications will be required to submit clear evidence of how their project or activity will contribute towards achieving the key aim indicated.

The closing date for this round of applications is Monday, December 17, at 9am and applications will be considered jointly by the PCC and the chief constable.

More information and the application form can be found at https://www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/police-property-act-fund/