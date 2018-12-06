Archer: We can't afford to stand still

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer has called upon his side to keep up the pressure after they maintained their 100-per-cent start to the season in South West 1 East.

Blues beat second-placed Royal Wootton Bassett 21-10 on Saturday to go 11 points clear and the head coach was pleased with the overall performance.

“It was a much-improved performance from the game against Oxford Harlequins last week,” Archer said. “We knew it was going to be a tough place to go and I am pleased with not only the result, but also the way we played.

“We were a lot more clinical in attack, we held the ball up well and it allowed us to go forward better.

“In defence, we stopped them from having the freedom on the ball and they only scored with the last play of the game.”

Blues were unable to collect their 12th consecutive try bonus point, but Archer doesn’t feel like that should be a concern.

He said: “We had the opportunities to get the bonus point, but it’s not a reflection on our attack because we were pretty good.

“We are in a better place now then we were last week so it’s important we can use this to move forward.”

And although Newbury have a healthy lead at the top, the head coach doesn’t want his side to stand still.

He said: “We have to make sure we focus on one game at a time and Salisbury [on Saturday] will offer something different to what the other teams have done.”

Blues have two fixtures before the winter break and Archer has targeted maximum points.

He said: “It falls upon us now as a team to continue to move forward because that’s the only way we’ll achieve our goals.

“If we stand still, we will fall behind because everyone else is going to get better, so it’s important we continue to work on our strengths.”