Performances need to lead to points for Hungerford

IAN Herring wants his Hungerford Town side to show maximum work-rate and effort ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chippenham Town.

The Crusaders welcome their National League South opponents to Bulpit Lane (3pm), aiming to pick up their first win since October 27.

Hungerford fell to a 3-1 defeat to promotion hopefuls Welling United last week, but despite the result, player/manager Herring believes there were positives to take.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” he said. “But the performance as a whole was pleasing, especially off the back of the Dorchester game.

“During the first half we were in the game and I think we just edged it, but in the second half we contributed to our own downfall.”

And although they suffered a 13th league defeat of the campaign, Herring believes they are moving forward.

“Let’s be realistic and see how far this group of players have come,” Herring said. “We have eradicated the 15 minutes of madness that was blighting us earlier in the season.

“We are putting in good performances against teams at the top of the division and now we have to turn them into points.

“This group has come a long way in such a short space of time and they’ll only continue to grow.”

Herring relishing weekend clash

Hungerford host 10th-placed Chippenham Town this weekend, a team where Herring spent a number of years as a player.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Herring said. “I have a lot of history with them, I know their management well and some of their players.

“We have to be hard to beat and we have to make sure that we put the same work rate and effort in as we have done against Welling and Billericay.”

Herring will be hoping that Rhys Kavanagh and Cam Hargreaves – on loan from Bristol Rovers – will make their home debuts for the club.

With the possibility of adding a new face before the weekend, he is happy with the strength of his squad.

He said: “It means that there is competition for places, which can only be a healthy thing and with that hopefully players can be on top of their game all the time.”