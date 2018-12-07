Tadley have nothing to lose, admits Dolan

TADLEY Calleva boss Danny Dolan was left frustrated with the match referee’s decision to postpone their Sydenhams Wessex League game with Lymington Town on Saturday.

After an initial pitch inspection at 11am, the game was given the go-ahead, but referee Alex Staniforth made the decision to call the game off less than an hour before kick-off.

“It was very frustrating and I not sure about his reasons why,” Dolan said. “It’s disappointing because I think we would have had a good opportunity of getting three points.

“I think they [Lymington] were happy with it being called off because they had a few reserves in the side.”

Tadley travel to fourth-placed AFC Porchester on Saturday afternoon and Dolan is expecting another difficult challenge.

“It’s a massive ask for us,” he said. “It’ll be a really tough game for us and it comes days before another test for us when we face Sholing.

“Make no bones about it, Porchester are a top-four side and it’ll be difficult, but I am looking forward to it.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“Unlike last season when the pressure was on us to gain promotion, this year is about getting as many points on the board as we can so we can stay in the division.”

It’s the start of two big games for Dolan’s side as they host Sholing at Barlows Park on Tuesday.

However, the Tadley boss believes he will have a strong squad available for both games, as they attempt to continue their fine start to the season.

He said: “With the squad I have available for Saturday, I am confident we can come away with something, but Tuesday might be a different matter.

“Again, the pressure isn’t on us – we have beaten them in the cup, so every game is winnable.”

After the home game with leaders Sholing, Tadley face three consecutive games away from Barlows Park.

Trips to Fareham Town, Bemerton Heath Harlequins and Shaftesbury follow.