Mistakes have to stop for Kingfishers

THATCHAM Town boss Danny Robinson wants his side to “kick out the mistakes” as they attempt to move up the Southern League Division 1 South table.

The Kingfishers lost 3-0 away to league leaders Blackfield & Langley on Saturday, with errors costing them the chance to get anything from the game.

“It was individual errors that we made which cost us the game,” admitted Robinson. “But we have been very good recently.

“I have always said that my players are honest – they will make mistakes, but I will back them and I have every faith in every single one of them and I know we can come good.”

Robinson knows how tough the Southern League is and believes it’s a big step up from last season in the Hellenic League.

“It is a tough league, but we have to deal with it,” he said. “You can make a mistake in the Hellenic League and not get punished, but in this league you do.”

He added: “There was not a lot in the game really. They had one shot and scored in the first half, whereas we should have been three or four ahead.”

Two second-half goals from the home side ensured that Thatcham would leave empty-handed.

The Kingfishers make the long trip to Bideford in Devon on Saturday to face a side just two points above them in the league.

“We’ll go there to win the game of football, like any game,” Robinson said.

“We have to make sure we kick out the mistakes and hopefully we can go there and get a positive result.

“We are confident. It’s a long way to go, but we’ll go down there in good spirits and see what we can do.”