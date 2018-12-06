Skipper takes positives from defeat

NEWBURY & Thatcham Men’s third-team captain Piers Cunliffe admits that work still has to be done as they continue their push for promotion.

The third team are fourth in Division 3 of the Mid, Berks, Bucks & Oxon League after falling to their third defeat of the season on Saturday, when they lost 4-3 at home to South Berkshire.

Two goals from Toby Walters and one from Max Juniper wasn’t enough for Newbury to mover further up the table.

“We had all the right intentions to create chances,” Cunliffe said, “but lacked any finishing touches in open play and we now recognise that we need to work on some structured passing within the box section and not to be afraid to play the ball around the back and re-set the field.”

However, Cunliffe was pleased that different areas of their game have improved.

He said: “I am extremely happy with our short-corner routines, which I have spent time focusing on in training, and we converted three out of six.

“I am very proud that we did find the passion and drive to chase a losing game and bring it level, which does prove that we are capable of fighting for the win, but it just came a little late in the game.”

Newbury & Thatcham 1st 4-1 Wycombe 2nd

The first team continued their pursuit of a top-two finish in Regional 2 after they eased to victory against Wycombe.

Goals from Alex Jordan, Jamie Bairstow, Kevin Randall and Mike Salmon helped Newbury move up to second place, three points behind leaders Aylesbury.

Harrow 1st 4-1 Newbury & Thatcham 2nd

Newbury 2nd XI suffered their second defeat of the season as they were beaten by Division 1 leaders Harrow, who have won nine and drawn one of their 10 games this season.

Newbury fell behind after just 37 seconds, but hit back to equalise after half-time through Matt Hall.

Newbury had a goal disallowed before Harrow took control of the game to add three more goals before the end.

Oxford 6th 2-3 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

The 4th XI have moved into fourth place in Division 6 following their sixth win of the season.

Goals from Chris Obin, Joe Ruggiero and Neil McCullen ensured that Newbury came away from Oxford with maximum points to strengthen their promotion hopes.

Oxford Hawks 7th 6-0 Newbury & Thatcham 6th

Newbury sixth team remain bottom of Division 8 West after they fell to a heavy defeat away to Oxford.

With seven youngsters in the squad, Newbury found it hard to match the experience of Oxford, who controlled the game.