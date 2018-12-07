Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Slough send Ladies crashing

The first-team suffered their third consecutive defeat

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies’ first-team suffered their third consecutive defeat as they lost 3-2 at Slough 2nd in the Trysports 3 Counties 1 Premier Division.

Claire Hands and Hannah Ellis scored for the visitors, but the defeat saw them slip to seventh in the table.

Reading Riots 3- 2 Newbury & Thatcham 2nd 

It is now five games without a win for the Ladies’ 2nd XI team after they were narrowly beaten at Reading.

Newbury conceded the first goal inside the opening 10 minutes as Reading exploited gaps in the home defence.

Izzy Mitchell levelled the scores for Newbury soon after as Emily Bettles picked her out near the back post.

Reading regained their lead at the break and extended that shortly after to leave Newbury with a difficult task.

Bettles did reduce the deficit to one goal, but Newbury were unable to find an equaliser.

Oxford Hawks 5th 6-2 Newbury & Thatcham 3rd 

Newbury 3rd XI dropped to eighth in Division 2 as they lost away to Hawks.

Kerry Wilson and Lilly Gohara both made the scoresheet for Newbury, but they were unable to end Oxford’s 100-per-cent start to the season.

Milton Keynes 3rd 2-0 Newbury & Thatcham 4th 

It was a fourth defeat of the season for Newbury fourth team as they were beaten by Milton Keynes, – who are chasing a top two finish.

Both teams started well with Nicole Allen and daughter Talia linking up well.

Captain and goalkeeper Sarah Coleman pulled off a number of vital saves to deny Milton Keynes.

And although Newbury held out until after half-time, the home side scored two goals in quick succession to seal victory.

Bicester 4th 4-0 Newbury & Thatcham 5th 

The fifth team remain ninth in Division 6 after they suffered a heavy defeat at Bicester.

It was Newbury’s fifth defeat of the season and they’ll be hoping to bounce back this weekend when they head to Iver & Burnham.

