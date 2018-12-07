RUNNERS laced up and donned festive hats for Newbury Rotary Club’s second annual Santa Fun Run on Sunday.

The family event, held in conjunction with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), involved runners completing a 5k run, or 1k for children under eight, around the town, to raise money for local causes.

Newbury mayor Margo Payne said: “It was great fun watching everyone set off. I believe there were over 150 runners, including two dogs and several babies in pushchairs that did the 5k.

“It was brilliant to see so many youngsters running the 1k run too.

“Newbury Market Place was certainly festive on Sunday lunchtime – Santas in all directions.”

Justyna Przeniosio from BST Fitness led a pre-run warm-up, with music provided by Kennet Radio.

First back for the young runners was seven-year-old Sam Flitton. Michael Cass was first in the 5k, in 22 minutes.

Runner Rebecca Bird took her dog Augustus Fink-Nottle (Gussie) in his best Christmas outfit and Adele Stephens did the run with her dad as a celebration of his recent recovery from illness, with their little dog for company.

All runners, babies and dogs received medals presented by the mayor or Rotary Club president Irene Waters.

The races started in the Market Place, travelling through Northbrook Street, Parkway and Victoria Park, with the adults continuing via Northcroft and Speen, before finishing in the Market Place.

Newbury Rotary Club organiser Eddie Webb said: “The event would not have been possible without the involvement and support of Laura Adamson and Russell Downing from the BID and their helpers, together with more than 30 other volunteers.

“The volunteers came from Rotary and their friends, Park House School Interact Club, Naomi House, the Lions and Vodafone.”

All entry fees, minus nominal expenses, will be donated to Naomi House, West Berkshire Therapy Centre and other local charities.

